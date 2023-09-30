The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will feature Manon De Roey. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse is $2,300,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on De Roey at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards De Roey Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Manon De Roey Insights

De Roey has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

De Roey has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

De Roey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 45 -3 248 0 2 0 0 $34,763

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course De Roey has played in the past year (6,542 yards) is 104 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

De Roey's Last Time Out

De Roey was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the third percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, De Roey shot better than 77% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

De Roey carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, De Roey had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

De Roey recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last outing, De Roey's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

De Roey finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but De Roey finished without one.

