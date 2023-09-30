Maria Fassi will compete at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Fassi at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Fassi Odds to Win: +15000

Maria Fassi Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Fassi has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Fassi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Fassi's average finish has been 53rd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Fassi hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 40 -3 277 0 10 0 2 $203,368

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Fassi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,586 yards, 148 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 34th percentile.

Fassi shot better than 99% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.85.

Fassi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Fassi recorded more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.2).

Fassi's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average of 5.3.

At that most recent tournament, Fassi's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Fassi finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Fassi recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.6.

