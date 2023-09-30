The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club includes Mariah Stackhouse. The event is from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Stackhouse at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Stackhouse Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mariah Stackhouse Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Stackhouse has shot better than par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Stackhouse has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In her past five events, Stackhouse has had an average finish of 41st.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Stackhouse has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 41 -1 261 0 3 0 0 $53,722

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Stackhouse has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,556 yards, 118 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Stackhouse's Last Time Out

Stackhouse was in the 16th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 89th percentile on par 4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Stackhouse shot better than 64% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Stackhouse fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Stackhouse recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Stackhouse recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last competition, Stackhouse's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Stackhouse ended the Kroger Queen City Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Stackhouse fell short compared to the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

