Big 12 opponents will clash when the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 5

Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 5 Oklahoma has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Iowa State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cyclones have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +775 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-20)



Oklahoma (-20) Oklahoma has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Sooners have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20 points or more.

Iowa State has covered one time against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Iowa State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 48.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.8 points per game, 19.3 points more than the point total of 48.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.6 63.3 58 Implied Total AVG 42.5 45 40 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.2 36 42.5 Implied Total AVG 20.7 20 22 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.