The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club will include Pajaree Anannarukarn. The competition runs from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Anannarukarn at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Anannarukarn Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pajaree Anannarukarn Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Anannarukarn has scored under par twice, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Anannarukarn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Anannarukarn has had an average finish of 52nd.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Anannarukarn has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 39 E 287 0 14 0 2 $418,768

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Anannarukarn has played in the past year (6,582 yards) is 144 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Anannarukarn's Last Time Out

Anannarukarn was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the 56th percentile among all competitors.

Anannarukarn shot better than 64% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Anannarukarn fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Anannarukarn had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Anannarukarn's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average (5.3).

In that most recent outing, Anannarukarn's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Anannarukarn ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Anannarukarn finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.