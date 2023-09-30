From September 29-30, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Roussin-Bouchard at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Roussin-Bouchard Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has scored below par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Roussin-Bouchard has had an average finish of 48th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Roussin-Bouchard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 37 -2 278 0 12 0 1 $195,550

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 121 yards shorter than the average course Roussin-Bouchard has played in the past year (6,559).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Roussin-Bouchard's Last Time Out

Roussin-Bouchard was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 15th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Roussin-Bouchard was better than 82% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Roussin-Bouchard recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Roussin-Bouchard carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Roussin-Bouchard had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last outing, Roussin-Bouchard carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Roussin-Bouchard finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Roussin-Bouchard finished without one.

