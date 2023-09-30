Pavarisa Yoktuan is part of the field from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Yoktuan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Yoktuan Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pavarisa Yoktuan Insights

Yoktuan has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 18 rounds.

Yoktuan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Yoktuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five events, Yoktuan has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Yoktuan has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 38 -2 285 0 9 0 0 $134,225

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Yoktuan has played in the past year (6,535 yards) is 97 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Yoktuan's Last Time Out

Yoktuan finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 89th percentile of the field.

Yoktuan was better than 64% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Yoktuan shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yoktuan recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Yoktuan had more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that most recent outing, Yoktuan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Yoktuan ended the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yoktuan had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.6.

