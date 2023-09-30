Polly Mack is part of the field from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Mack at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Mack Odds to Win: +35000

Polly Mack Insights

Mack has finished under par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Mack has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Mack has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Mack finished 41st in her only finish over her last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 53 -2 286 0 4 0 0 $26,721

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Mack has played in the past year (6,518 yards) is 80 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 38th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Mack was better than 64% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Mack failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Mack had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Mack recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Mack carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Mack ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Mack finished without one.

