From September 29-30, Riley Rennell will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Rennell at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

+50000

Riley Rennell Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Rennell has scored below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Rennell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Rennell has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Rennell has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 63 E 263 0 3 0 0 $12,568

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Rennell will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,476 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Rennell's Last Time Out

Rennell was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Rennell shot better than just 7% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Rennell fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Rennell carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Rennell's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that last outing, Rennell's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Rennell ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Rennell recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

