Ruixin Liu will be among those playing the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Liu at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Ruixin Liu Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 15 rounds.

Liu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five appearances, Liu has had an average finish of 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 44 +1 273 0 10 0 0 $138,145

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Liu will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,504 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Liu was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Liu fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Liu had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Liu recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last tournament, Liu had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Liu finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Liu fell short compared to the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

