Held from September 29-30, Sarah Jane Smith will play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to place a bet on Smith at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Smith Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sarah Jane Smith Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Smith has scored better than par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 11 rounds, Smith has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Smith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 0 0 0 0 $0

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Smith has played in the past year (6,511 yards) is 73 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.33 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was good enough to place her in the 70th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

Smith shot better than only 18% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Smith fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Smith recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Smith's two birdies or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average of 2.7.

At that last competition, Smith's par-4 showing (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Smith ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on three of 13 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.0.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Smith underperformed compared to the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

