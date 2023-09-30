Sydnee Michaels is set for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club (par-71) in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30. The purse is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Michaels at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Michaels Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sydnee Michaels Insights

Michaels has finished better than par three times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Michaels has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Michaels has had an average finish of 64th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Michaels hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 62 +1 287 0 2 0 0 $9,464

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Michaels will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,510 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Michaels' Last Time Out

Michaels shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 69th percentile of the field.

Michaels shot better than just 21% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Michaels did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Michaels carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.2).

Michaels' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.3.

In that last competition, Michaels had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Michaels ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Michaels had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.