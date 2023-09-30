With seven games on the Big Ten Week 5 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Northwestern (+26.5) against Penn State is the best spread bet, while the Louisiana vs. Minnesota matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 5 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Northwestern +26.5 vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 11.7 points

Penn State by 11.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nebraska +17.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan by 10.1 points

Michigan by 10.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Michigan State +12.5 vs. Iowa

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 5.3 points

Iowa by 5.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 48.5 - Louisiana vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: BTN

Under 50.5 - Indiana vs. Maryland

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins

Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Total: 45.2 points

45.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 36.5 - Michigan State vs. Iowa

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 40.1 points

40.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Penn State 4-0 (2-0 Big Ten) 40.5 / 8.8 449.8 / 219.5 Wisconsin 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) 33.3 / 19.8 427.5 / 374.8 Maryland 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 37.3 / 12.3 450.5 / 330.0 Northwestern 2-2 (1-1 Big Ten) 24.0 / 25.8 337.8 / 372.0 Michigan 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 31.8 / 5.8 405.3 / 231.5 Minnesota 2-2 (1-1 Big Ten) 21.3 / 21.0 341.0 / 364.5 Ohio State 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 34.5 / 8.5 447.5 / 255.5 Iowa 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 21.3 / 17.0 245.5 / 313.8 Rutgers 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten) 25.5 / 15.3 324.0 / 308.3 Illinois 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 22.3 / 27.3 394.8 / 422.8 Indiana 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 21.8 / 19.5 337.5 / 342.3 Nebraska 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 21.8 / 18.5 359.3 / 298.0 Michigan State 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 23.0 / 23.3 377.0 / 371.8 Purdue 1-3 (0-1 Big Ten) 24.0 / 32.3 397.3 / 404.0

