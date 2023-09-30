The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Wei-ling Hsu in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Hsu is currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Hsu has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Hsu has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Hsu finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Hsu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -1 281 0 14 0 0 $221,351

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Players have posted 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Hsu has played in the past year (6,563 yards) is 125 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hsu's Last Time Out

Hsu was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Hsu shot better than just 0% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Hsu recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hsu recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Hsu's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that last tournament, Hsu's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hsu finished the Kroger Queen City Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hsu carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

