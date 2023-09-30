Weiwei Zhang will play from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +40000

Weiwei Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par four times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Zhang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Zhang has had an average finish of 49th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Zhang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 43 +1 288 0 4 0 0 $39,153

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 46 yards shorter than the average course Zhang has played in the past year (6,484).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Zhang shot better than 38% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Zhang shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Zhang carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Zhang's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average (5.3).

At that most recent competition, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Zhang finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Zhang had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

