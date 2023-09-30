William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 154 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a 16-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has had a hit in 104 of 139 games this season (74.8%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 53 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 68 of 139 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|71
|.295
|AVG
|.283
|.378
|OBP
|.354
|.482
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|48/34
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wicks (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.