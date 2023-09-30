The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will feature Xiaowen Yin. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse is $2,300,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Yin at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Yin Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Xiaowen Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Yin's average finish has been 47th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Yin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Yin has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 44 -5 283 0 6 0 0 $54,672

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Yin will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,534 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Yin shot better than 36% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Yin carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yin had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Yin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that most recent tournament, Yin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Yin ended the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yin carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.6.

