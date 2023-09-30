Yealimi Noh will play at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse available is $2,300,000.00.

Noh at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +17500 to pick up the win this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Noh Odds to Win: +17500

Yealimi Noh Insights

Noh has finished better than par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Noh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Noh has had an average finish of 38th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Noh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 49 E 287 0 9 0 0 $79,462

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Noh will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,561 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Noh was better than 92% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Noh carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Noh recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Noh had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last tournament, Noh posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Noh ended the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

