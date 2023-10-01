Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) taking on the Chicago Cubs (83-78) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (7-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in 36, or 51.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-30 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (724 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Adrian Houser vs Miles Mikolas
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.