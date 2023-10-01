Brewers vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Adrian Houser when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in 36, or 51.4%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has a record of 30-30 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 71 of 161 chances this season.
- The Brewers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|48-32
|43-38
|35-30
|56-40
|70-44
|21-26
