Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Adrian Houser when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 36, or 51.4%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 30-30 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 71 of 161 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-32 43-38 35-30 56-40 70-44 21-26

