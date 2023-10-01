The Chicago Cubs (83-78) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) will clash on Sunday, October 1 at American Family Field, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Adrian Houser toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.38 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (7-5, 4.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Brewers and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 91 times and won 52, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 52-39 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (51.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Brewers have won 30 of 60 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.