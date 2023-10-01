Josh Donaldson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .154 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- Donaldson has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games this season, and 7% of his plate appearances.
- Donaldson has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|6
|.127
|AVG
|.167
|.236
|OBP
|.200
|.365
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (16-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.183 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
