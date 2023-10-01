Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .259.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|70
|.252
|AVG
|.243
|.346
|OBP
|.347
|.383
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|34
|26/13
|K/BB
|37/28
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.