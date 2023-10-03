Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (10-8) for the Brewers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 86 times and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-9, a 55% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 728 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Brewers Schedule