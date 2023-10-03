Carlos Santana vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (91 of 146), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (22.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 146 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.4%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (15.8%).
- He has scored in 60 of 146 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.260
|AVG
|.223
|.348
|OBP
|.292
|.441
|SLG
|.419
|25
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|55
|45/35
|K/BB
|59/30
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
