Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600 as of October 3, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), the Packers are 15th-best in the league. They are far below that, 22nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Packers were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +6600, the Packers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, three of the Packers' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Packers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, Green Bay has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Packers are totaling 280.8 yards per game offensively this season (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 352.5 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.
- The Packers are averaging 25 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, surrendering 24 points per game.
Packers Impact Players
- Jordan Love has eight TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 56.1% for 901 yards (225.3 per game).
- On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and accumulated 72 yards.
- In four games, Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs.
- Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Aaron Jones has run for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.
- On defense, Quay Walker has helped lead the charge with one pick to go with 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|L 25-24
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|W 18-17
|+5000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|L 34-20
|+1800
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
