On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to open the NL Wild Card Series.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .234 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.6%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.

He has scored in 26 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .270 AVG .200 .302 OBP .236 .514 SLG .383 17 XBH 11 5 HR 5 21 RBI 14 28/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings