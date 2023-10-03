William Contreras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his 18-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 75.2% of his games this season (106 of 141), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (31.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has an RBI in 53 of 141 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 70 of 141 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|71
|.300
|AVG
|.283
|.385
|OBP
|.354
|.482
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|49/36
|K/BB
|77/27
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.