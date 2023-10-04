Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday, October 4 at American Family Field. The Diamondbacks lead the series 1-0.

The Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (12-10, 3.80 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 87 times and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 36-25 (59%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 22-30 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) William Contreras 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 10th 1st

