The NL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to clinch a berth in the NLDS when the game begins at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN2. Zac Gallen will get the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Brewers will send out Freddy Peralta.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB action with 165 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .386.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (728 total).

The Brewers' .320 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 3.74 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, Sept. 24, the righty threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Peralta heads into this outing with 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in a game 28 times this season entering this game.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Freddy Peralta Zac Gallen

