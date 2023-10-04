On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

American Family Field

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 153 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Yelich will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last outings.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 145 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (49 of 145), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51.7% of his games this season (75 of 145), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 72 .284 AVG .273 .385 OBP .357 .437 SLG .464 24 XBH 31 7 HR 12 34 RBI 43 73/41 K/BB 67/37 16 SB 12

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings