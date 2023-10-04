Christian Yelich vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 153 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last outings.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 145 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (49 of 145), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this season (75 of 145), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.284
|AVG
|.273
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.437
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|43
|73/41
|K/BB
|67/37
|16
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
