After going -for- in his most recent game, Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks up 1-0.

Corbin Burnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Burnes At The Plate

  • Burnes is batting .000 with .
  • Burnes does not have a hit yet this year, in 33 games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.
  • Burnes has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Other Brewers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
