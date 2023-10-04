Mark Canha -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 108th in slugging.

Canha has had a hit in 85 of 136 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 46 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 70 .252 AVG .243 .346 OBP .347 .383 SLG .383 9 XBH 21 3 HR 5 13 RBI 34 26/13 K/BB 37/28 5 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings