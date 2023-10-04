Willy Adames vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .219 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks.
- Adames is batting .444 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (86 of 150), with at least two hits 28 times (18.7%).
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has driven home a run in 44 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.230
|AVG
|.208
|.319
|OBP
|.304
|.456
|SLG
|.364
|30
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|35
|79/36
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
