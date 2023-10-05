The Chicago Bears (0-4) enter a matchup against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField on a four-game losing streak.

As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Bears, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 5.5 44.5 -250 +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Commanders vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The average point total in Washington's games this season is 40.8, 3.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).

The Commanders have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played three games this season that have had more than 44.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).

The Bears have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Commanders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Commanders 22.3 17 30 29 40.8 2 4 Bears 18.8 22 34.3 31 44.0 3 4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.5 23.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23.0 26.0 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.