If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Marinette County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marinette High School at Oconto High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5

6:45 PM CT on October 5 Location: Oconto, WI

Oconto, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Three Lakes High School at Niagara High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Niagara, WI

Niagara, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northland Pines High School at Crivitz High School