The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) in a matchup on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10.5) 54.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-11.5) 54.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Wildcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas State & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

