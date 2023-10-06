Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We've got the information.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn Area High School at Westosha Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Salem, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremper High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
