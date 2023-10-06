Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.

    • Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Cudahy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cudahy, WI
    • Conference: Woodland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University School of Milwaukee at Brown Deer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Brown Deer, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Thomas More High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • Conference: Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Allis Central High School at Germantown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Germantown, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brookfield Central High School at Marquette University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • Conference: Greater Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Saint Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Saint Francis, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

