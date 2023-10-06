Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Milwaukee at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Allis Central High School at Germantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Germantown, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookfield Central High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
