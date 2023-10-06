In Vernon County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Vernon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Wonewoc-Center High School at Kickapoo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Viola, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brookwood High School at Necedah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Necedah, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

