Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vilas County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Vilas County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Vilas County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Northland Pines High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
