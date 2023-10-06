Women's WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 64-ranked Lucia Bronzetti and No. 267 Kateryna Bondarenko will be clashing on the court at Center Plains Tennis Center in Zhengzhou, China.
WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Nao Hibino vs. Xichen Zhao
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Hibino (-5000)
|Zhao (+950)
|Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Bondarenko
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Bronzetti (-800)
|Bondarenko (+425)
|Sofia Shapatava vs. Moyuka Uchijima
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Uchijima (-550)
|Shapatava (+333)
|Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ulrikke Eikeri
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Tsurenko (-3000)
|Eikeri (+825)
