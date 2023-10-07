Augusto Nunez is part of the field from October 5-7 in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking on a par-72, 7,461-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Nunez at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Nunez Odds to Win: +30000

Augusto Nunez Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Nunez has finished below par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Nunez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Nunez has had an average finish of 61st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Nunez has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 47 -3 282 0 12 0 0 $350,422

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Nunez missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Nunez will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,290 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 18th percentile of the field.

Nunez shot better than 66% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Nunez shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Nunez had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Nunez's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last tournament, Nunez's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Nunez ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Nunez had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

