Brian Stuard will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi to compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. It's a par-72 that spans 7,461 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Stuard at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brian Stuard Insights

Stuard has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stuard has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Stuard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 55 -5 279 0 5 0 0 $69,752

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Stuard's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 33rd.

Stuard has four made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Stuard finished 61st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Stuard will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the sixth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Stuard shot better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Stuard recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stuard carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Stuard's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last outing, Stuard's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Stuard finished the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stuard finished without one.

