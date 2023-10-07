Chad Ramey is in 65th place, at -2, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a bet on Chad Ramey at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished under par 14 times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ramey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Ramey has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 40 -6 267 0 17 0 0 $1M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Ramey has had an average finishing position of 45th.

Ramey made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Ramey did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 443 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Ramey will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards in the past year.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Ramey shot better than 74% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Ramey had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Ramey's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

In that last outing, Ramey had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Ramey ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Ramey's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

