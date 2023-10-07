Chris Stroud will play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Stroud at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Stroud Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chris Stroud Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Stroud has shot below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stroud has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Stroud has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Stroud hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 34 -9 276 0 5 1 1 $375,286

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Stroud's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 44th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Stroud last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 67th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Stroud has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 164 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Stroud was better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Stroud shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stroud did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Stroud's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that most recent outing, Stroud's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Stroud ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Stroud had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

