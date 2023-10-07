D.J. Trahan will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Trahan at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+35000

D.J. Trahan Insights

Trahan has finished better than par five times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Trahan has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Trahan finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

In his past five events, Trahan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 35 -7 282 0 2 0 0 $78,290

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Trahan has two top-10 finishes in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Trahan last competed at this event in 2020 and finished 46th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Trahan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,340 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -9 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Trahan's Last Time Out

Trahan shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.44 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Trahan shot better than 78% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Trahan did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Trahan carded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (2.2).

Trahan's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last outing, Trahan had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Trahan ended the Fortinet Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Trahan finished without one.

