Jonathan Byrd will be in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Byrd at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished under par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Byrd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 35 -9 278 0 6 0 0 $322,026

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past eight appearances at this event, Byrd has had an average finishing position of 38th.

Byrd has made the cut in five of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Byrd missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Byrd will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 11th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Byrd was better than just 21% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Byrd did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Byrd carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Byrd's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent outing, Byrd's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Byrd ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Byrd outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

