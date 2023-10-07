The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will have Patton Kizzire as part of the field from October 5-7 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Kizzire at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par six times and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Kizzire's average finish has been 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -6 279 0 14 0 2 $923,025

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's previous seven entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 24th.

Kizzire has made the cut three times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Kizzire missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Kizzire will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 41st percentile of the field.

Kizzire was better than just 32% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Kizzire fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kizzire did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Kizzire's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last competition, Kizzire posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Kizzire finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kizzire had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

