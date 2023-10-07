Robby Shelton is in 114th place, at E, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to bet on Robby Shelton at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Shelton Odds to Win: +100000

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Shelton has finished below par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Shelton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Shelton has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -7 264 0 15 0 2 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Shelton has had an average finish of 53rd in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Shelton has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Shelton finished 61st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 443 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Shelton will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,275 yards in the past year.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton finished in the 38th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Shelton was better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Shelton shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Shelton carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Shelton's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

At that last competition, Shelton carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Shelton ended the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shelton finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Shelton's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.